Report: Two wounded after Kenner basketball game ends with gunshots

KENNER -- An argument during a basketball game ended with a double shooting.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, a group of men were playing basketball at the Woodward Gym around 34th Street and Williams Boulevard when the argument started.

The men stepped outside and then gunshots rang out. According to The Advocate, one man was shot in the leg, another in the arm. Police have not released any information on their condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

