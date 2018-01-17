WWL
Reports of people trapped after cars crash into Metairie canal

Sheba Turk and Meteorologist Chris Franklin talk about the hazardous conditions.

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 10:10 AM. CST January 17, 2018

METAIRIE, LA. - First responders in Jefferson Parish are responding after reports of multiple cars crashed into a canal in Metairie Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson Fire Department, multiple cars crashed into a canal near the intersection of West Esplanade Avenue and Wilson Drive. There are reports that people are possibly trapped in the vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.
 

