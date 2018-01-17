Reports of people trapped after cars crash into Metairie canal

Police lights.

METAIRIE, LA. - First responders in Jefferson Parish are responding after reports of multiple cars crashed into a canal in Metairie Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson Fire Department, multiple cars crashed into a canal near the intersection of West Esplanade Avenue and Wilson Drive. There are reports that people are possibly trapped in the vehicles.

Authorities in Jefferson Parish are responding to a report that multiple cars have gone into a canal at West Esplanade/Wilson in Metairie. — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) January 17, 2018

This is a developing story.



