'She was just a beautiful person', friends of woman found dead at boat launch say

METAIRIE, La. – Friends and family described a woman found dead at Bonnabel Boat Launch early Monday morning as a beautiful person, and want answers to how she died.

Jefferson Parish authorities said 53-year-old woman Regina Williams was found following a search by JPSO divers.

"She was just a beautiful person," Freda Jones said.

Jones knew Williams for more than 40 years.

"I just love her, and we're going to miss her," Jones said.

According to JPSO spokesperson Col. John Fortunato, 25-year-old Miguel McCarty picked Williams up from a party in New Orleans Sunday night.





According to authorities, McCarty said the two drove to the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie. McCarty told investigators when they got near the boat launch, the Dodge minivan he was driving hit an unknown object, causing the van to go into the water.

Deputies said McCarty managed to get himself out and make it to the shore, but Williams never came to the surface.

Around 10 p.m., deputies said McCarty called William's family, who then called the New Orleans Police Department.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Jefferson Parish divers found Williams' body inside of the van.

Those who loved her said Williams was a social worker who made it a priority to help the youth. Family members also said Williams was very involved in her church choir and looked out for everyone around her.

"She just loved the community,” Jones said. “She liked helping people. There was nothing that she wouldn't do to help anyone. And, I think that's what happened. She was helping someone and she didn't realize she was helping someone that, wasn't, you know, right."

Jones said they even made plans for the new year.

"Now that our children are grown, all we talked about was going on vacations and trips,” Jones said. “Just this Saturday night, we were talking about planning a cruise. Me and my other best friends. We were planning a cruise together. And now she's not here with us."

McCarty has been charged with one count each of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

