Sheriff: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Marrero

MARRERO, LA. - Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Marrero late Tuesday night.

Sheriff Newell Normand reports that the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Ames Boulevard and 6th Avenue. Deputies arriving at the scene found a 33-year-old woman lying in the roadway suffering from a number of injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say the woman was transported to University Hospital where she later died.

“There is no suspect vehicle information available at this time,” Normand said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the JPSO Traffic Division at 504-598-5880.

