Jefferson Parish firefighters torn over tax increase vote

HARAHAN, La. -- Driving through River Ridge, it's hard to miss the many yard signs asking voters to say “NO” to a five mil property tax increase for fire protection.

The controversial tax proposal is on the April 29 ballot in Jefferson Parish.

Parish leaders are pushing for the increase to allow the East Bank Consolidated Fire Department to extend its service into River Ridge and parts of west Metairie including Bunch Village. An area protected by the Third District Volunteer Fire for 65 years.

"What's going on is the volunteers aren't showing up for the fires," JP Councilman Paul Johnston said. "During the day they don't have enough of them coming out to the fires. The problem we have is we think the volunteers and the part timers are fading out. People are too busy in life today to be a volunteer."

Johnston also said if voters approve the tax increase, the Third District department would merge with the much larger East Bank Consolidated over the next 2-to-3 years. The area is the last section of unincorporated east bank of Jefferson Parish not to have the consolidated coverage.

Third District firefighters have been going door to door, telling voters a yes vote would mean the end to the department they've come to know and depend on over the years.

"We think the millage increase isn't needed," Third District Captain Baron Schwing said. "We can do it on our own with the current money that we have."

Capt. Schwing added, his department is already giving his community professional and dependable fire protection.

"We're pushing to stay because we're a good fire department," Schwing said. "I stand behind my guys. They're certified, they're trained."

Schwing maintains if the parish releases the $1 million a year it is holding back from the current millage, the department could hire more full time firefighters.

"We have a proposal that we will put 45 fully paid fire positions with Third District," Schwing said.

Right now, the district has 24 full time fire fighters.

The new tax would pay for 60 full-timers.

"If the consolidated comes in, we're guaranteeing 20 men per shift, 24/7," Johnston said.

JP East Bank Consolidated Fire Chief Joe Greco said he would try to hire the Third District firefighters who would lose their jobs if the millage passes. But, Third District firefighters maintain they would all lose their seniority and would have to join the department as a first-year firefighter.