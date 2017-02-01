Split decision leaves JP council seat vacant

Greg Buisson speaking at a Zahn campaign event. (Photo: Luke, Michael)

METAIRIE, La. – Wednesday the Jefferson Parish City Council could not come to a decision on any of the three candidates vetting to fill the empty seat for District 4.

The spot was left open after Ben Zahn was elected Mayor of Kenner. Wednesday, the council was supposed to vote on a replacement, but a decision couldn’t be reached. Now, that choice may have to be made by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Several people from the community spoke to the council about who they would like to see represent them, but by the end of the meeting they said they felt ignored.

Under consideration for the seat was Kevin Delahoussaye, Larry Katz, and Jack Rizzuto.

After three votes, two that ended in a split decision and one that was a 4-3 vote, a decision wasn’t made.

“I’m very surprised and disappointed at the decision not to make a decision,” said Council woman Jennifer Van Vracken. “I think we had candidates come forward in this process and offer themselves for public service.”

Van Vracken voted to support two of the candidates, Delahoussaye and Catz. She explained she was shocked that even with a room full of parish residents asking for a decision and voicing their choices, still a decision was not made.

“And (residents) said very overwhelmingly, we want Larry Katz in this position and here are all the reasons why he’s good for this position,’ said Van Vracken. “And to turn a deaf ear to that is very surprising.”

That left some parish residents like Debbie Lacombe and Patsy Watermier feeling ignored.

“Because we are in that district we felt it was important that they listen to what we had to say and they had closed minds before they got here,” said Lacombe.

Watermier agreed.

“They are not listening to the people of District 4 who I think, and we all agree, should be the people to help them make the choice,” she explained.

The council has until February 12 to make a decision or that duty will go to governor.

“This is a local effort,” said resident Jim Young. “We of district 4 should not be decided by the governor, it should be decided by our councilmen. They were elected to represent us and we’ve told them how we feel.”

