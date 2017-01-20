State Police: Suspect on CCC shot himself in chest

NEW ORLEANS - The man sought as a suspect and person of interest in the shooting death of his pregnant wife and a Westwego police officer who came to her aid, has apparently been taken from the Crescent City Connection after State Police say he shot himself in the chest.



EMS was on the scene trying to render aid.



Reporters on the scene said they heard a loud boom and then saw Holt staggering. The incident occurred after hours of negotiations between Holt and the Louisiana State Police Crisis Negotiation team.



Sylvester Holt, 32, is suspected of shooting his pregnant wife, Semoine Veal and Officer Michael Louviere of the Westwego Police Dept.



Holt got away from the scene by apparently taking a cab after ditching a U-Haul vehicle he was in.



Holt appeared on the Crescent City Connection shortly before noon and shut down all traffic from the east bank to the west bank as he talked to negotiators.

Traffic from the east bank to the west bank has been closed on the Crescent City Connection since around noon time, leading to major traffic delays that have extended to the end of school day rush.



The HOV lane from east to west has remained open.



There is no word on how quickly the traffic will begin flowing.

