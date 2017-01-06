Strehle Elementary students transferred to Ford Middle following power outage

AVONDALE, La. -- Students at Catherine Strehle Elementary School were transferred to a nearby middle school Friday morning after the school's campus lost power, according to a statement from Jefferson Parish Public School System.

Strehle students were transferred by bus to Henry Ford Middle School which is located at 435 S. Jamie Blvd. in Westwego.

JPPSS said parents who wish to check their children out of school can do so at Ford Middle using the normal checkout procedure and the absence will be marked as excused.

Dismissal at the end of the day for Strehle students will take place at Ford Middle.

Normal bus service will be provided for Strehle students.

The power outage was said to be caused by a blown transformer near the school.

