Suspect in shooting death of Joe McKnight indicted on 2nd-degree murder charge

A grand jury has indicted 55-year-old Ronald Gasser, Jr. on second-degree murder charges in the apparent 'road rage' shooting death of former NFL player Joe McKnight.



The indictment raises the charge in the case from manslaughter - which he was booked on by Jefferson Parish a few days after the incident - to second-degree murder.



Gasser and McKnight apparently were engaged in a road rage incident that crossed the Crescent City Connection and ended on Behrman Highway, with the two men engaged in an argument and McKnight being fatally shot by Gasser.



If convicted as charged, Gasser would face a sentence of life imprisonment. Gasser's bond was raised to $75,000.

