SWAT roll called to Metairie to look for murder suspects

METAIRIE, LA. - Causeway Boulevard Northbound was blocked for at least an hour due to a SWAT roll in Metairie Friday.

The roll began around 9 a.m. at the corner of Causeway and Airline Highway.

According to WWL-TV reporter Katie Steiner, law enforcement officials said a man wanted in New Orleans is barricaded inside a home. SWAT was also looking for another subject.

New Orleans Police department officials said the two were suspects in a homicide investigation. They were identified as 23-year-old Michael Myers and 24-year-old Jamel Horton.

Myers is wanted for second-degree homicide, as well as an armed robbery in East Baton Rouge.

Authorities called the roll off around 11 a.m., saying they did not find the subjects.

© 2017 WWL-TV