WWL
Close

SWAT roll closes streets in Metairie

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 10:31 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

METAIRIE – Deputies in Jefferson Parish have closed streets due to an ongoing SWAT roll Monday morning.

“Houma Blvd. in Metairie between Lenora St. and W. Metairie Dr. will be closed until further notice due to an ongoing SWAT activation,” JPSO Lt. Jason Rivarde said. “Additional information will be released when available.”

 

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories