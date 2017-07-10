SWAT roll closes streets in Metairie

METAIRIE – Deputies in Jefferson Parish have closed streets due to an ongoing SWAT roll Monday morning.

“Houma Blvd. in Metairie between Lenora St. and W. Metairie Dr. will be closed until further notice due to an ongoing SWAT activation,” JPSO Lt. Jason Rivarde said. “Additional information will be released when available.”

Scene at Houma Blvd and Lenora St seems to be wrapping up...waiting on PIO to give us details @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/PekHvukILE — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) July 10, 2017

This is a developing story.

