Teen disqualified from Gretna mayor's race; Constant wins second term

GRETNA - A teenager trying to challenge incumbent Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant has been disqualified from the race, ensuring Constant's re-election, according to the New Orleans Advocate.



William Boartfield, 18, was the only qualifier to run against Constant in the March 25 election.



The Advocate's Ramon Vargas said that, according to court documents filed in a challenge to Boartfield's residency status, Boartfield had indicated on his paperwork that he lived at his mother's home on Hero Drive in the city of Gretna.



However, in March 2016, online voter registration documents showed that Boartfield indicated that he lived at his girlfriend's family's home, near Gretna, but outside the boundary of the city.



Other records showed that Boartfield's driver's license listed the girlfriend's family's address as his home and that in a court summons issued to him, he gave their address as his residence.





