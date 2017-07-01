Teen robbed outside Lakeside Shopping Center, shot at after following robbers

METAIRIE – Investigators in Jefferson Parish say a teen was robbed outside Lakeside Shopping Center then was later shot by two men Saturday morning after he left the mall.

The Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old victim told detectives he was walking toward the mall around 11:10 a.m. when two men approached him. The victim said one man reached for his waistband while ordering the victim to hand over his cash.

The victim told detectives he handed over $100 and the two robbers fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger driven by a woman.

The teen told deputies he got back into his vehicle and followed the suspects to the 2800 block of Athania Parkway. The victim said the robbers' car came to a stop and one man got out and fired several shots at the victim's vehicle.

The JPSO said the teen was not hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or robbery is asked to contact JPSO Robbery Division at 504-364-5300.

