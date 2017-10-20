Teen in stable condition after reporting shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA. - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that a 19-year-old is in stable condition after saying he was shot Friday morning.

According to JPSO, the shooting was reported in the 4700 block of I-10 Service Road West. The Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children is located in the same block.

“Receiving conflicting stories at this time,” a statement from JPSO said.

This is a developing story.

