KENNER - A four and half hour stand off with police ended Monday afternoon with the death of Armond "Jairon" Brown, 25.



Police went to the 300 block of Webster Street to answer a call about a man with a knife, threatening his brother.



"The brother said he had mental health issues and was armed with a knife, (the brother) told him to leave the house, then (Brown) barricaded himself inside the house," Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser said.

Chief Glaser says police tried everything to start a dialogue with Brown.



When that failed, he said officers shot tear gas into the house, then tried to subdue the man using sponge rounds and other forms of less lethal force. Glaser claims Brown still refused to drop two knives.



"Another officer engaged a TASER and it didn't stop him and when he got to three feet from one of our officers, one of our SWAT members shot him," Glaser said.



Police shot Brown three times, killing him. His parents said police over reacted.

"They told me we're going to use bean bags or rubber bullets," Jairon's father Armond Brown said. "The man in charge of the scene, the captain, whoever he is, if you done gave that order, how you shoot him with a .22 rifle. How you shoot somebody, murdered my son? They executed him."



"This is a child that was in honors at Grace King," Jairon's mother Jaironet Whitaker said. "This is a child that was a basketball star. They could have done anything. Yes, he needed a little help, but he didn't need to be killed like a dog."



Chief Glaser said police responded to calls at Browns address 22 times since January 2015.



"Someone with mental issues is not like you and I sitting here talking now," Glaser said. "It's hard to relate to someone that's either not understanding or isn't capable of understanding what an officer is trying to tell him."



Jairon's mother said the situation wasn't serious enough for police to call in SWAT officers.



"He's battling with a mental situation," Whitaker said. "Regardless of whether they knew, they could see he was battling."



Police said Browns family had previously filed records with the Jefferson Parish Coroner's office seeking help for Brown.



The Kenner Police Department is now conducting an investigation into the shooting. The findings will be reviewed by the Jefferson Parish District Attorneys Office.

