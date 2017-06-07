Thousands lose power after crane strikes power lines on West Bank

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of people on the West Bank are without power after a crane struck power lines in the 3800 block of Peters Road.

The Jefferson Parish Fire Department says the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Peters Road was closed in both directions. The Harvey Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to the Entergy Outage map, 10,450 customers are without power as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night. An hour later more than 8,000 were still without power. Most of the outages are along Barataria and Lapalco boulevards.

Entergy estimates power will be restored to the area by midnight.

