Tides rising in Grand Isle as Harvey strengthens

GRAND ISLE, La. – The people of Grand Isle already see the signs that something is brewing out in the Gulf.

The tides started rising Thursday morning and the water is getting rough as Hurricane Harvey strengthened in the Gulf. But while most cities are worried about flooding, Grand Isle’s residents are focused on fighting erosion.

In June, tropical storm Cindy washed away so much shoreline that the geo tubing used as a levee along the beaches was exposed. Since then, workers have been able to cover most of that back up, but they’re running out of rocks to rebuild the barrier until before Harvey makes landfall in Texas.

“We’re going to have more damage no matter whether the storm goes to Texas or not, cause it’s really going to eat up that geo tube,” Mayor David Camardelle said. “It’s going to expose that 1,200 feet and probably even more.”

On the East side of the island, where they already have a more protective barrier out at sea, seafood operators are doing their best to move out product before Harvey has the chance to cut off their business.

“We need a hurricane that’s enough to stir up the water, but not enough to mess up the electricity and harm our business,” Dean Blanchard, owner of Seafood Inc. said.

Officials have told us that they are evacuating the oil rigs in preparation for the storm, but note that there is a fishing rodeo planned for this weekend that has not been cancelled.

