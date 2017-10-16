Troopers involved in shooting during Kenner traffic stop

KENNER, LA. - One person was hurt after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Kenner later Monday night, state police say.

According to Louisiana State Police, two troopers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Veterans and Roosevelt boulevards around 10 p.m. Monday.

“During the attempted traffic stop, shots were fired,” Trooper Melissa Matey said.

Matey said that one person was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The two troopers were not hurt.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting. The investigation is active and on-going.

“There is no more information available at this time,” Matey said.

