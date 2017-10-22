Two children dead after overnight two-alarm fire in Gretna, officials say

GRETNA, La. – Multiple agencies are investigating an overnight fire that damaged two duplexes in Gretna early Sunday morning.

According to David Crockett Fire Department Chief Mike Labruzza, the fire started at a home in the 2300 block of Lafayette Street around 1:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the duplex was engulfed in flames and spread to a home next door. Authorities said the children were found in the initial home, but their ages were unconfirmed.

Neighbors told WWL-TV the children were twins and were visually impaired.

Officials said there were other people in the homes who escaped the fire, but were unsure of the number of people.

Fire departments at the scene include David Crockett, Westwego, 9 Mile Point, Harvey, Avondale and Terrytown. Twenty-nine firefighters helped to put the flames out, officials said.

The fire is currently still under investigation by the Jefferson Parish Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Gretna Police Department.





