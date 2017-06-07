MARRERO – One man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, and the other 40 years, after being convicted in a 5-year-old double homicide case.

Judge Stephen Greger sentenced Jordan Hicks, 24, of Westwego to two mandatory life sentences in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Ernest Payne Jr., 28, of Marrero, was sentenced to two 40-year sentences for two counts of manslaughter.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. said the two men were convicted of killing two brothers on August 12, 2012. Connick said Martin “Marty” Harry, 19, and Delanta “Dig” McCall, 21, were sitting in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Julie Street when Hicks and Payne opened fire, killing them.

A Jefferson Parish jury returned guilty verdicts on May 19. Hicks and Payne were both charged with murder, but the jury returned with manslaughter verdicts on Payne.

