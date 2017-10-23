Two St. Martin's students get perfect scores on ACT

Lainey Pickens and Bruce Miller. (Photo: St. Martin's High)

Two students from St. Martin's High School are among the one-tenth of one percent of students taking the ACT nationwide to achieve a perfect score, the school announced Monday.



Senior Bruce Miller and Junior Lainey Pickens each received the score of 36 - the highest score possible - on the test.



Bruce was a member of St. Martin’s 2016 state championship Science Olympiad Team. He is also on the 2017 Quiz Bowl state championship team. As a member of Model United Nations, Bruce serves as the club’s secretary. He is a member of the National Honors Society.

Lainey Pickens vice-president of St. Martin’s chapter of the National Honor Society and copy editor of The Halo, St. Martin’s student newspaper. She is a member of the math club and was part of the 2017 state championship Science Olympiad team. A member of the swim team, she was the most improved player in 2016 and was named the most valuable player in 2017. She won first place in her division for chemistry in the State Literary Rally and was the recipient of St. Martin’s English II, French III, Algebra, Chemistry Honors, and American History academic awards for the 2016-17 school year.

