Two teens arrested after basketball game ends in gunfire

KENNER, LA. - Police say two teenagers have been arrested after a basketball game ended in gunfire Monday afternoon in Kenner.

Jamar Jefferson, 17, was booked with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, and illegal use of weapons.

Otis Blount, 17, was charged with illegal carrying of weapons.

According to Kenner Police, two men, ages 16 and 18-years-old, received non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the femur.

Police say the altercation took place at the Woodward Gym in the 2000 block of 34th Street in Kenner. Two rival groups got into an argument and one group removed firearms and asked Jefferson to step outside. Jefferson escaped through a rear door of the gym and shot at two people on Williams Boulevard that he thought threatened him at the gym.

“After the shooting, Jefferson gave the gun he used in the shooting and fled North on Williams Boulevard,” investigators say.

The gun was later found in a green backpack dropped by Blount in a parking lot after he saw police.

“The gun was not listed as stolen at the time of the shooting,” Kenner Police said.

Kenner Police say Jefferson and Blount confessed to their involvement in the shooting. Additional arrests are expected, including at least two juveniles under the age of 17.

Jefferson and Blount remain in custody. No bond has been set at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at 504-712-2301 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

