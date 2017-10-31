Two teens arrested in Marrero double-homicide investigation

Terrke Johnson, 18, (left) and Sean Labaud, 17. (Photo: JPSO)

MARRERO -- Police arrested two teenagers who they say killed two men in a drug-related robbery.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Sean Labaud and 18-year-old Terrke Johnson both confessed to their roles in the murder of Brandon Davis and Derielle Bernard on Oct. 23.

Police say Labaud confessed to shooting both victims during a drug-related robbery in the 6100 block of Second Avenue while Johnson confessed that he was the "look out."

Johnson was arrested and booked for two counts of second degree murder.

Labaud was arrested and booked for one count of first degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

