UPDATE: Missing Metairie woman found safe inside disabled vehicle, deputies said

METAIRIE, La. -- A missing woman who reportedly suffers from mental and physical illnesses from Metairie was found safe Friday, deputies say.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said 63-year-old Janet Celeste was found unharmed. Deputies said Celeste became disoriented and took shelter in a disabled vehicle in her neighborhood. She was found when the owners of the vehicle came to repair it.
Officials said Celeste will be brought to an area hospital for evaluation.
