UPDATE: Teenager arrested for negligent homicide in Harvey shooting

HARVEY -- Police arrested a 16-year-old for negligent homicide after he allegedly shot his friend by accident while handling a handgun.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, an unidentified 16-year-old male was arrested for negligent homicide and juvenile with a firearm in relation to the fatal shooting of Trenen Robinson.

The unidentified 16-year-old originally told police that Robinson, 14, had accidentally shot himself while handling a handgun. According to police, the unidentified suspect's story changed in a second interview, when he told detectives that he was holding the gun when it accidentally fired, striking Robinson in the abdomen.

Police say the 16-year-old lied about the shooting because he was afraid.

