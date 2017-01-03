Van lands in Metairie canal

A van went into a canal in Metairie after apparently running a stop sign and striking another car. Photo: Duke Carter

METAIRIE - The driver of a mini-van has been hospitalized after the vehicle ran into the canal and became partially submerged Tuesday.



The incident occurred around 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Esplanade and Herring Road.



According to some on the scene, the mini-van went through the stop sign at the intersection, struck another vehicle and continued on into the canal.



The driver was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.



The mini-van was eventually removed from the canal.

