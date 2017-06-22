Voluntary evacuation issued for the town of Lafitte

LAFITTE, La. -- Officials issued a voluntary evacuation for parts of Jefferson Parish Thursday.

"Mayor Timothy P. Kerner has issued a Voluntary Evacuation for the Town of Lafitte, Barataria, Lower Lafitte, and Crown Point due to the rising tide caused by Tropical Storm Cindy," said parish officials.

No roads are closed at this time.

Officials said anyone with questions can call Lafitte Town Hall at (504) 689-2208.

© 2017 WWL-TV