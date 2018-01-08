Winning Powerball ticket bought in Metairie worth $150,000

Powerball tickets. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Metairie, there’s a (small) chance that you could be a lot richer.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, a Powerball ticket sold at Paul’s Stop-n-shop on Veterans Memorial Boulevard is now worth $150,000. The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a 3x power play.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 6 drawing are 12-29-30-33-61-26.

Saturday, one Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning the smaller $50,000 prize is 1 in 913,000.

The next Powerball drawing for a jackpot of $40 million will happen on Jan. 10.

