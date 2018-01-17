Woman, child 'seriously injured' after car slides into Metairie canal

METAIRIE, LA. - Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto reports that a woman and a child suffered 'very serious' injuries when their vehicle went into the canal near West Esplanade and Wilson Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m.

Lopinto said the vehicle slid off of the road into the canal. "We extracted a female and a young child, injuries appear to be very serious." The sheriff added they were unconscious when they were rescued.



Lopinto cautioned other motorists to stay off of the roads and the icy conditions. "Stay at your house, we don't need any more of this," he said. "If you can stay a few more hours, to let this ice melt off of the road, it'll be safer for everyone."

What appears to be a child's bouncer floated out of the car that plunged into the canal in Metairie. 2 hospitalized. Awaiting more. pic.twitter.com/QzhOl8o9RT — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) January 17, 2018

