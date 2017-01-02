Woman dead after car goes into water at Bonnabel boat launch

Regina WIlliams, 52, who died after a car she was in went into the water at the Bonnabel Boat Launch, according to JPSO.

METAIRIE - The body of a 52-year-old woman was found inside of a car in the water at the Bonnabel boat launch early Monday following a search by members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office's divers.

According to JPSO spokesman Col. John Fortunato, a 25-year-old man told officers that he picked up his landlord, 52-year-old Regina Williams from a party in New Orleans and they drove to the Bonnabel boat launch.



At the boat launch, Miguel McCarty told officers, the Dodge Caravan that belonged to Williams struck an unknown object and went into the water. McCarty said he was able to get out of the vehicle and make it to shore. He called Williams' family, who in turn called the NOPD.



The JPSO LASER division was summoned to the scene and the vehicle was pulled from the water. Around 1:30 a.m. Williams' body was pulled from out. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.



McCarty was booked on one count each of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.

(© 2017 WWL)