Woman dies after shooting in Terrytown overnight

TERRYTOWN, LA. - Deputies in Jefferson Parish say one woman is dead after a shooting in Terrytown Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the shooting happened around 9:42 p.m. in the 900 block of Monterey Court. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating witnesses in the area to determine a motive and suspect, Lopinto said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

