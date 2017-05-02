WWL
Woman dies in crash on Transcontinental

WWLTV.com , WWL 12:06 PM. CDT May 02, 2017

METAIRIE - A 39-year-old Kenner woman died after her car struck the rear of another vehicle, left the road, slammed into a utility pole and then flipped over Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the 3000 block of Transcontinental Blvd. 

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Shantrell Wiggins, was traveling north when it struck the back of a 2012 Kia Optima. Wiggins' vehicle then left the road, struck a pole and flipped.

Ms. Wiggins and a 45-year-old passenger were freed from the vehicle with the help of the fire department.

They were both taken to University hospital. A short time later, Wiggins dies from her injuries. The male passenger did not suffer serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. 

