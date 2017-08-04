Woman left homeless after lightning strike destroys her house

WESTWEGO -- Shonnie Boren is about to be homeless.

Boren, 51, has lived on Wiegand Drive in Westwego since the 90's, but three weeks ago lightning struck a tree causing the top half of it to fall right on top of her house.

Then, this Thursday, a 24-hour notice was placed on the property that her home is going to be torn down.

"I can't live there anymore," Boren said. "I have to start all over."

Boren is schizophrenic. She says she was diagnosed when she was 13-years-old. She's a patient at the Friendship Club in Harvey, which is a part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

For the last six years, Boren has shared her home with Anthony Marsh.

"I'd like to see Shonnie get help for a Section 8 house," Marsh said. "It's bad enough I'm not working."

Anthony says everything he owns is inside the house.

"Now, I have to leave him behind. Start my life over by myself. Makes me feel sad, but I'll get over it," Boren said.

Boren's home is a complete mess. Her ceiling is knocked out and debris covers the place. The only thing visible in one room is a toilet. And Shonnie doesn't have homeowner's insurance to rebuild.

"There's nothing i can do. I feel helpless," she said.

But people at the Friendship Club are hopeful that someone will help Boren find a new home. They're working to put her in a shelter temporarily until they can find her a subsidized house or apartment.

If you want to help, you can donate to Shonnie Boren directly through NAMI New Orleans.

