Yenni: Jefferson Parish Boil order could be lifted Saturday

METAIRIE, LA. - Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni says Wednesday that he is hopeful that the boil order for the parish’s east bank will be lifted sometime Saturday.

In an interview with WWL-TV, Yenni said that the parish’s water system is expected to be fully pressurized Friday morning, which would allow crews to begin sampling. Those 75 samples across the east bank will then be sent to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

“I would like to say sometime Saturday, we should be able to lift our boil order and get back to normal in Jefferson Parish,” Yenni said.

Yenni reports that 82 breaks throughout the system have been fixed. Crews worked overnight and into the morning to fix additional breaks.

Residents are urged to call the JP emergency management at 349-5360 or 911 to report any leaks in their area.

