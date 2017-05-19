Zara coming to Lakeside Mall along with $10 million renovation

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

METAIRIE, La. -- The Lakeside Shopping Center is getting a $10 million upgrade.

Lakeside Shopping Center officials announced today that it will spend $10 million to renovate the common areas of the mall, raising sections of the ceiling, adding skylights and installing new lighting and seating. The renovations will take place over the next three years.

Along with the renovations, the mall will add a two-story Zara clothing store in the space currently occupied by Express. This will be the retailer's first Louisiana location and is expected to open in fall of 2018.

“Over the last ten years, we added Macy’s, constructed two parking decks, added The Cheesecake Factory, remodeled the entrances and the food court, and added a variety of new retailers including Apple, Madewell, Athleta and Lululemon,” Lakeside General Manager Glen Wilson said in the statement.

Lakeside Shopping Center is currently at 98 percent occupancy, according to the release. More new stores are coming and will be announced in July.

