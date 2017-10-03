Jet runs off runway at New Orleans International Airport

KENNER -- A small aircraft ran off the runway at Louis Armstrong International Airport Tuesday morning.

According to airport officials, a Learjet 35 went off runway 20 around 7:48 a.m. on Oct. 3. There were four crew members and two passengers on board. None of them were injured.

Runway 20 was closed to investigate the incident, but officials say no commercial flights have been impacted.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

