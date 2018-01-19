JEFFERSON PARISH - Was Joe McKnight gunned down near a Terrytown intersection during a fit of road rage or was it self-defense?



It will be up to a Jefferson Parish jury to decide the motive as Ronal Gasser is facing a second degree murder charge. On Friday, the prosecution started to present its case. Attorneys spent less than an hour delivering their opening statements.



“It’s not contested that Ronald Gasser raised his gun and shot Joe McKnight. What’s contested is why he did it,” Prosecutor Seth Shute told the jury of four men and eight women.



Defense attorney Matthew Goetz countered that McKnight lunged into the passenger side window of Gasser’s vehicle, cursing at him, near the corner of Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in Terrytown.



“Ronald Gasser was never the aggressor. He acted in self-defense,” Goetz said.



"(Gasser's) version of the facts does not match the evidence in the case,” Shute said.



Investigators say the December 2016 shooting that killed McKnight was the culmination of a road rage argument that began as he and Gasser drove across the Crescent City Connection.



Prosecutors described a back and forth between the two men from the crown of the Crescent City Connection to the intersection where McKnight died.



The first officer on the scene, Jefferson Parish Deputy Anthony Patrick, testified that Gasser told him, “"He (McNight) cut me off and got out on me."



Another officer on the scene, Deputy Doris Green, testified that Gasser told her, “"He (McKnight) got out of his vehicle, placed his hand inside his vehicle and he (Gasser) shot him."



Legal analysts have said that the case will largely come down to whether McKnight was in Gasser’s vehicle, which would have given Gasser the legal right to defend himself with lethal force.



Prosecutors showed a photo of a ladder sitting in the passenger seat of Gasser’s vehicle, in between McKnight who was at the passenger side window, and Gasser in the driver’s seat where he shot McKnight three times.



On Friday, jurors also heard about a dozen 911 recordings from witnesses at the scene of the shooting. Some of McKnight’s family members left the courtroom in tears as the jury saw pictures of McKnight lying dead in the street. The case is expected to last up to two weeks.

© 2018 WWL-TV