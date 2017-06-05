John Schroder resigns to focus on campaign for Treasurer

SONY DSC

COVINGTON – State Representative John Schroder (R-Covington) announced his resignation Monday to dedicate fully to his campaign to become Treasurer of Louisiana.

“I am ‘all-in’ for the people of this great state and am fully committed to running for Treasurer of all the people of Louisiana,” Schroder said.

Schroder plans on addressing his colleagues in the House Tuesday morning. He was elected in 2007 and is serving his final term as a state representative for District 77.

“I hope I am able to look back at my time here and say that I chose the needs of the people of this state and my district over the wants of special interests and politics,” he said. “To say that I stood up for the taxpayers with political courage and did not waiver.”

Citizens will vote for treasurer in the October 14 special election.

