Jon Batiste pays tribute to Fats Domino during Grammy Awards

Legendary American jazz pianist and singer Fats Domino (Antoine Domino) died at 89 on Oct. 24, 2017. He shaped rock and roll with songs like Blueberry Hill, The Fat Man, Ain't That a Shame and I'm Walkin '

Fats Domino might be gone, but his music took center stage Sunday at during the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Kenner native Jon Batiste, band leader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” performed a brief tribute to the beloved New Orleans rhythm and blues singer and piano player.

Mini Tribute To Fats Domino & Chuck Berry!! #Legends pic.twitter.com/Qb17Kv3Cfr — Al Kahn 💃🎤📷🔭👽🥁 (@idolxfactor1) January 29, 2018

Domino died Oct. 24. He was 89.

Batiste, who performed Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame,” was joined by Gary Clark Jr., who played Chuck Berry’s “Maybellene.”

Berry also died last year at the age of 90.

