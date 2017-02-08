WWL
Joyce: We arrived to total devastation"

Mom & Daughter: Looking at the brighter side, lives were saved

WWL 1:59 PM. CST February 08, 2017

Joyce and her mother lived together on Sierra Madre Drive in New Orleans East.  They were told by a coworker that the roof had been ripped off their home. 

"We arrived to total devastation," Joyce said. It immediately brought back memories of Hurricane Katrina. 

But a day later, they are vowing to rebuild and looking at the brighter side of things: Lives were spared and people are banding together to help each other. 

(© 2017 WWL)


