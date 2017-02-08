Joyce: We arrived to total devastation"

Joyce and her mother lived together on Sierra Madre Drive in New Orleans East. They were told by a coworker that the roof had been ripped off their home.

"We arrived to total devastation," Joyce said. It immediately brought back memories of Hurricane Katrina.

But a day later, they are vowing to rebuild and looking at the brighter side of things: Lives were spared and people are banding together to help each other.

(© 2017 WWL)