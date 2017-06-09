JP Inspector General subpoenas parish spokesman

Jefferson Parish spokesman Antwan Harris has been subpoenaed by the parish's Inspector General for an interview in connection with an unspecified investigation. (Photo: TJ Pipitone / WWL-TV)

GRETNA, La.--The Jefferson Parish Inspector General subpoenaed Antwan Harris, the parish's communications director, this week to appear for an interview in connection with an unspecified investigation.

Inspector General Dave McClintock asked the judges of the 24th Judicial District to issue the subpoena after he said Harris failed to appear or respond to requests for an interview.

While McClintock would not provide details about the nature of his investigation, he did say it is the first subpoena his office has ever issued "in this fashion and it was only after we exhausted our other options."

McClintock said his office's normal procedure for interviewing parish workers is to ask the person to come into the IG's office informally for an interview, followed by a formal request. The subpoena is considered a last resort.

He said Harris did not respond to either request.

Harris is a former reporter and anchor for WWL-TV. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

