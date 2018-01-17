JP residents to notice drop in water pressure for next 12-24 hours

Due to the duration of this weather event, and the effects it has had on some Jefferson Parish distribution lines as well as private lines, Jefferson Parish will be reducing the system pressure from a normal pressure of 56 psi to 45 psi to conserve water and better control water consumption.



This level is well above the minimum required standards and is a precautionary measure. Parish officials expect more leaks in the system as temperatures rise tomorrow and residential pipes thaw. Water Department crews have been working around the clock since this event began repairing major leaks and preserving the integrity of the system.



Jefferson Parish officials are urging residents to conserve water tonight through tomorrow morning. Please wrap exposed pipes and don’t run your faucets. Please turn off any irrigation systems, underground sprinkler systems, and limit the use of appliances that use water such as dishwashers and washing machines.



Residents will notice a difference in their water pressure for the next 12-24 hrs. This is a planned and precautionary drop in pressure as stated above.



Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. If you notice a break in a water line please contact 504-838-4363 on the East Bank or 504-349-5081 on the West Bank. The general dispatch line if 504-736-6006.

© 2018 WWL-TV