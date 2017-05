METAIRIE -- Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the In Town Suites, located in the 4400 block of Hearst Avenue.

According to JPSO, no one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.

