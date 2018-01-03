JPSO arrests 3 after man found shot to death in Gonzales

GRETNA, La. -- Three people are behind bars after a man’s lifeless body was found in a ditch in Gonazles.

While the man’s body was found in Ascension Parish, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case since its detectives believe the death may be related to a crime in Jefferson.

The JPSO did not identify the suspects or the victim. Sheriff Joe Lopinto will release additional details about the investigation during a 4 p.m. press conference.

The Gonzales Police Department told WBRZ-TV that its officers were dispatched about 3 p.m. Tuesday to a clearing in the city. It was there they found the victim’s bullet-riddled body in a ditch.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL-TV