JPSO detective says evidence doesn't support claim McKnight lunged at Gasser

GRETNA, La. -- Jurors hearing the case of Ronald Gasser on Wednesday saw a video of the moment detectives told the West Bank man he was being booked with manslaughter in the death of Joe McKnight.

The taped interview was Gasser’s third with Jefferson Parish detectives following the Dec. 1, 2016, shooting death. He maintained that he opened fire on the former NFL running back because he feared for his life following a road-rage induced chase that began on the Crescent City Connection and ended in Terrytown.

“In the final seconds, he lunged at me,” Gasser said in the taped interview. “He was in my car.”

But Lt. Don Meunier said evidence does not back up Gasser’s claims that McKnight lunged at him through his passenger-side window before Gasser fired off three rounds.

Meunier testified that if McKnight was as close to Gasser as he claimed, his body would have been covered in gunshot residue.



Instead, he said, an autopsy turned up zero traces of gunpowder, also referred to as “stippling.”



“I would have expected a lot of stippling at that close proximity,” Meunier said. “That was a red flag.”



Meunier said Gasser admitted that he followed McKnight off the bridge and onto Gen. deGaulle Boulevard on purpose.



“Mr. Gasser said he was going to get off the Terrytown exit, but initially conveyed he went to Gen. deGaulle because Mr. McKnight went that way,” Meunier testified.

In the videotaped interview, Gasser said McKnight pursued him as he tried to get away from him once they made their way down deGaulle and onto Behrman Highway.

“We both sped up. He rolled his window down and we were both exchanging expletives,” Gasser told detectives. “He said, ‘Get out of your car. I'm going to f*** you up!’”



“I truly wanted this to end,” Gasser continued. “It had gone on long enough.”



Earlier in the day, a man who said he was attacked by Gasser more than a decade ago took the stand as prosecutors sought to convince the jury that Gasser has a history as a hothead on the road.

John Shilling told jurors that he saw a work truck driving erratically in 2006 and called a number on the side to report the behavior. The person who answered was Gasser, who was next to Shilling in traffic on the West Bank.

Shilling said the encounter ended with Gasser punching Shilling three times, at a gas station at the same intersection where he shot McKnight.

However, a JPSO detective who investigated the case said Gasser told him he only responded that way since he feared for his safety after encountering Shilling.

The simple battery charge Gasser faced in that case was eventually dropped.

© 2018 WWL-TV