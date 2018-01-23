JPSO detective testifies evidence suggests McKnight tried to get into Gasser's car

Arguably the best prep football player in the nation in 2006, McKnight later starred at USC before joining the NFL and playing with the Jets and Chiefs before an injury sidelined him in his prime.

GRETNA, La. -- A brief but contentious exchange Tuesday between an attorney for Ronald Gasser and one of the detectives who investigated the death of Joe McKnight ended with the detective admitting that evidence suggests McKnight did try to get into Gasser’s car when the men stopped at a Terrytown intersection following a chase that began on the Crescent City Connection.

The remarks between prosecutor Seth Shute and JPSO Detective Donald Zanotelli capped a morning of testimony that included an eyewitness account and surveillance videos that appeared to bolster the defense’s argument that McKnight pursued Gasser as the men weaved through the West Bank on Dec. 1, 2016.

A surveillance video captured McKnight following Gasser as they raced toward Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard.

Defense attorney Matthew Goetz asked Zanotelli if there was any surveillance video from anywhere along the route the men took that showed Gasser following McKnight.

“None that I’m aware of,” the detective said.

That answer appeared to bolster the defense claim that McKnight was the aggressor and Gasser shot him in self-defense.

Goetz later asked Zanotelli if there was any indication that McKnight tried to get into Gasser’s car when the men stopped at the intersection.

“Was, in fact, Mr. McKnight inside Mr. Gasser's vehicle?” Goetz asked.

“At some point his hand was dangling inside the (passenger) window,” Zanotelli said.

“He was inside my client's vehicle, correct?” Goetz continued.

“Yes,” Zantotelli said.

At the start of Tuesday’s testimony, jurors hears from a witness who said both men were driving aggressively.

“They were tit for tat. One would get in front, the other would get behind,” Lisa Carter said from the witness stand. “They were pointing a fussing, like road rage going on.”

