JPSO: Homicide in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, La. -- Deputies are investigating a homicide in Bridge City Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard.

Officials said a man was found dead at the location.

No other information has been released at this time.\

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)