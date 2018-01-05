JPSO identifies man accused of injuring deputy during chase

Gino Taulli (Photo: JPSO)

HARVEY, La. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of injuring a Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy during a chase Thursday evening on the West Bank.

Gino Taulli, 27, of Marrero, is wanted on counts of second-degree robbery, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aggravated flight from an officer.

The JPSO said deputies began to chase Taulli about 6:20 p.m. after they spotted a car that was reported stolen during a carjacking earlier in the day in Bridge City.

Deputies tried to arrest Taulli who, they said, tried to run over one with the stolen vehicle. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that deputy was hospitalized with a broken knee. Taulli then got away, the JPSO said.

Anyone with information on Taulli’s whereabouts is asked to contact the JPSO robbery section or homicide section at (504) 364-5300.

© 2018 WWL-TV