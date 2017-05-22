WWL
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

JPSO: Man shot in Bridge City

WWLTV.com , WWL 7:17 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

BRIDGE CITY, La. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting in Jefferson Parish Monday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of Angela Street and Wayne Avenue.

Authorities said one man was shot and is listed in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories