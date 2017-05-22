JPSO: Man shot in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, La. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting in Jefferson Parish Monday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of Angela Street and Wayne Avenue.

Authorities said one man was shot and is listed in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

