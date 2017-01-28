JPSO seeks 16-year-old in shooting death

Jefferson Parish homicide detectives have issued a second-degree murder warrant for Razaq Adekunle and are searching for him in the death of 19-year-old Freddie Carter. (Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

WESTWEGO – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this week.

Detectives have issued a second-degree murder warrant for Razaq Adekunle in the death of 19-year-old Freddie Carter.

Carter’s body was found about 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard in unincorporated Westwego.

Anyone with information on Adekunle’s whereabouts is asked to call homicide Detective Jean Lincoln at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

